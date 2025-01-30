Left Menu

Bishop of Liverpool Retires Amid Misconduct Allegations

Indian-origin Bishop John Perumbalath announced his retirement from the Church of England following allegations of misconduct, which he denies. The Bishop cited 'trial by media' as the reason for his decision, stating that he did not want the controversy to affect the Diocese of Liverpool.

Indian-origin Bishop John Perumbalath, accused of misconduct by two women—a claim he refutes—has announced his retirement from the Church of England. Perumbalath, the Bishop of Liverpool originally from Kerala, India, stated he sought and obtained the requisite permission from King Charles III before stepping down.

The Bishop maintained his innocence, blaming a 'trial by media' for making his position at the Liverpool Diocese untenable. He emphasized that his decision to retire was not an admission of guilt but a step to prevent the allegations from distracting the diocese.

The allegations, aired by Channel 4 News, involve incidents in the Diocese of Chelmsford and with a fellow Bishop. The Church of England found no ongoing safeguarding concerns after an independent assessment and claims inaccuracies in the report. The case unfolds amidst broader crises facing the Church.

