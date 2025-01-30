Left Menu

Tragedy at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela: Karnataka Families Mourn

The remains of two Karnataka devotees who died at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela have been returned to their families. Additional bodies are scheduled to arrive by midnight. The government has covered transportation costs and promised compensation, while a search continues for missing individuals. Criticism arises over lack of communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:28 IST
Tragedy at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela: Karnataka Families Mourn
The bodies of two devotees, Aruna Khorpad and Mahadevi Hanamant Bavanur, who tragically lost their lives in a stampede at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, were handed over to their families in Belagavi on Thursday evening.

Two other victims, Jyoti and Megha Deepak Hattavar, are expected to arrive by midnight. Officials confirmed that the Karnataka government has borne the transportation costs and pledged compensation, although recognizing no amount can compensate for the loss of life.

The Karnataka government expressed dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh authorities for failing to provide timely updates on casualties from the state. A Karnataka IAS officer is currently at the site to gather information on injured and deceased pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

