Exploring Identity in a Post-Human World: Kristen Stewart's 'Love Me'

Kristen Stewart, prominently known for her role in 'Twilight,' now stars in 'Love Me,' a film trying to explore complex themes of human connection through an existential romance set in the future.

The narrative embarks on the journey of a smart buoy, played by Stewart, and a satellite, portrayed by Steven Yeun, who delve into humanity's archives in an attempt to emulate a seemingly perfect influencer couple from the past, also played by Stewart and Yeun.

Directed by first-timers Sam and Andrew Zuchero, the film seeks to question the impacts of social media on identity, while Stewart and Yeun engaged in motion-capture work, experiencing the bizarre reality of embodying ever-evolving avatars.

