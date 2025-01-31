Left Menu

Exploring Identity in a Post-Human World: Kristen Stewart's 'Love Me'

Kristen Stewart stars in 'Love Me', a futuristic drama exploring existential romance between a smart buoy and a satellite. The film, by debut directors Sam and Andrew Zuchero, delves into themes of social media's influence on identity as these entities strive to become more human.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kristen Stewart, prominently known for her role in 'Twilight,' now stars in 'Love Me,' a film trying to explore complex themes of human connection through an existential romance set in the future.

The narrative embarks on the journey of a smart buoy, played by Stewart, and a satellite, portrayed by Steven Yeun, who delve into humanity's archives in an attempt to emulate a seemingly perfect influencer couple from the past, also played by Stewart and Yeun.

Directed by first-timers Sam and Andrew Zuchero, the film seeks to question the impacts of social media on identity, while Stewart and Yeun engaged in motion-capture work, experiencing the bizarre reality of embodying ever-evolving avatars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

