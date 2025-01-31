Exploring Identity in a Post-Human World: Kristen Stewart's 'Love Me'
Kristen Stewart stars in 'Love Me', a futuristic drama exploring existential romance between a smart buoy and a satellite. The film, by debut directors Sam and Andrew Zuchero, delves into themes of social media's influence on identity as these entities strive to become more human.
Kristen Stewart, prominently known for her role in 'Twilight,' now stars in 'Love Me,' a film trying to explore complex themes of human connection through an existential romance set in the future.
The narrative embarks on the journey of a smart buoy, played by Stewart, and a satellite, portrayed by Steven Yeun, who delve into humanity's archives in an attempt to emulate a seemingly perfect influencer couple from the past, also played by Stewart and Yeun.
Directed by first-timers Sam and Andrew Zuchero, the film seeks to question the impacts of social media on identity, while Stewart and Yeun engaged in motion-capture work, experiencing the bizarre reality of embodying ever-evolving avatars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
