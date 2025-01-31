Sengol Ceremony: A Historic Start to the Budget Session

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed on Friday in the Parliament premises with significant ceremonial grandeur. The event, marking the commencement of the Budget session, witnessed high-ranking officials like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeting her arrival.

The President made an entrance in a six-horse drawn ceremonial buggy, accompanied by her horse-mounted bodyguards, underscoring the traditional pomp. Among the highlights was the 'Sengol', a cultural symbol adopted by the government, carried reverentially by an official.

In a series of proceedings held amid impressive drum rolls, the President was led into the Lok Sabha chamber after being greeted at the Parliament's Gaja Dwar. The grandiloquent proceedings set a historic tone for the legislative season ahead.

