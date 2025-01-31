Left Menu

Sengol Ceremony: A Historic Start to the Budget Session

President Droupadi Murmu was ceremoniously welcomed to Parliament to commence the Budget session. Accompanied by the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker, she arrived with cultural flourish. The 'Sengol' was prominently featured as a cultural emblem. The event marked the solemn beginning of legislative proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:07 IST
Sengol Ceremony: A Historic Start to the Budget Session
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed on Friday in the Parliament premises with significant ceremonial grandeur. The event, marking the commencement of the Budget session, witnessed high-ranking officials like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeting her arrival.

The President made an entrance in a six-horse drawn ceremonial buggy, accompanied by her horse-mounted bodyguards, underscoring the traditional pomp. Among the highlights was the 'Sengol', a cultural symbol adopted by the government, carried reverentially by an official.

In a series of proceedings held amid impressive drum rolls, the President was led into the Lok Sabha chamber after being greeted at the Parliament's Gaja Dwar. The grandiloquent proceedings set a historic tone for the legislative season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025