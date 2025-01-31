Hollywood Stars Embrace Indian Wedding Fun

Hollywood icons Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon have shared their intrigue and excitement about Indian weddings, a cultural festivity they have yet to experience firsthand. Both stars have expressed their eagerness to attend such vibrant celebrations.

Their enthusiasm coincides with the release of their new romantic comedy, 'You're Cordially Invited', where the duo portrays characters involved in the comedic chaos of two weddings mistakenly booked at the same venue. Ferrell plays Jim, a father preparing for his daughter's wedding, while Witherspoon takes on the role of Margot, a reality TV executive orchestrating her sister's big day.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and streaming on Prime Video, the film promises a fresh take on wedding comedies. Witherspoon, known for her specific selection of comedy roles, highlights the fun collaboration with Ferrell and Stoller in this latest project.

