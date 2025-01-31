Left Menu

Hollywood Stars Embrace Indian Wedding Fun

Hollywood actors Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon express their fascination with Indian weddings and star together in the romantic comedy 'You're Cordially Invited', where they play characters involved in double-booked weddings. The film, praised by Witherspoon, is directed by Nicholas Stoller and available on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:52 IST
Hollywood icons Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon have shared their intrigue and excitement about Indian weddings, a cultural festivity they have yet to experience firsthand. Both stars have expressed their eagerness to attend such vibrant celebrations.

Their enthusiasm coincides with the release of their new romantic comedy, 'You're Cordially Invited', where the duo portrays characters involved in the comedic chaos of two weddings mistakenly booked at the same venue. Ferrell plays Jim, a father preparing for his daughter's wedding, while Witherspoon takes on the role of Margot, a reality TV executive orchestrating her sister's big day.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and streaming on Prime Video, the film promises a fresh take on wedding comedies. Witherspoon, known for her specific selection of comedy roles, highlights the fun collaboration with Ferrell and Stoller in this latest project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

