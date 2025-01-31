Celebrating Unity: India-Nepal Friendship Festival
The 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' in Uttar Pradesh, from February 5 to 23, aims to strengthen bilateral ties through cultural exchange. The event features performances and tours across districts bordering Nepal, fostering shared heritage awareness.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host the 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' from February 5 to 23, aiming to bolster bilateral ties with the neighboring country through a cultural extravaganza.
The festival promises a series of song and dance performances by artists from both Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. A cultural tour will traverse districts near the Nepal border, beginning in Siddharthnagar and concluding in Pilibhit.
Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the festival's goal of enhancing bilateral relations and cultural ties, celebrating shared heritage and traditions in language, religion, and customs. Music, dance, art performances, and traditional food are scheduled to enrich the event.
