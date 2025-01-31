Celebrating Unity: India-Nepal Friendship Festival

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host the 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' from February 5 to 23, aiming to bolster bilateral ties with the neighboring country through a cultural extravaganza.

The festival promises a series of song and dance performances by artists from both Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. A cultural tour will traverse districts near the Nepal border, beginning in Siddharthnagar and concluding in Pilibhit.

Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the festival's goal of enhancing bilateral relations and cultural ties, celebrating shared heritage and traditions in language, religion, and customs. Music, dance, art performances, and traditional food are scheduled to enrich the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)