Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: India-Nepal Friendship Festival

The 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' in Uttar Pradesh, from February 5 to 23, aims to strengthen bilateral ties through cultural exchange. The event features performances and tours across districts bordering Nepal, fostering shared heritage awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:00 IST
Celebrating Unity: India-Nepal Friendship Festival
Overtourism Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host the 'India-Nepal Friendship Festival' from February 5 to 23, aiming to bolster bilateral ties with the neighboring country through a cultural extravaganza.

The festival promises a series of song and dance performances by artists from both Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. A cultural tour will traverse districts near the Nepal border, beginning in Siddharthnagar and concluding in Pilibhit.

Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the festival's goal of enhancing bilateral relations and cultural ties, celebrating shared heritage and traditions in language, religion, and customs. Music, dance, art performances, and traditional food are scheduled to enrich the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025