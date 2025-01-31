Left Menu

NAPA Demands Martyr Status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has urged India's central government to grant official martyr status to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Despite their crucial role in fighting for India's independence, they have not yet received such recognition. NAPA believes this honor would inspire future generations.

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) called on the Indian government to recognize freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev as officially designated martyrs.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal argued that these revolutionary figures have long deserved this acknowledgment for their sacrifices for India's independence. According to a statement released on Friday, these freedom fighters had made unparalleled contributions to the nation, yet remain without official martyr status.

Chahal expressed hope that formal recognition would inspire future generations to embrace patriotism and selflessness, urging the government to take steps necessary for this honor. He emphasized the importance of preserving and respecting the legacy of these great revolutionaries and ensuring their memory is honored in the most official capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

