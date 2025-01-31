Tragedy Strikes: West Bengal Families Mourn Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims

In a tragic turn of events, two more individuals from West Bengal have lost their lives in the unfortunate stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, bringing the total death toll to four victims from the eastern state.

Amiya Saha, aged 28 from Malda district's Baisnabnagar, and 35-year-old Binod Ruidas from Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman, were confirmed among the 30 who perished. Both were reported by family members as they joined scores in the early morning rush for a sacred dip on 'Mauni Amavasya.'

Family members accuse the Uttar Pradesh administration of mishandling post-mortem proceedings, delaying death certificates, while nine pilgrims remain missing and 60 reported injured. The aftermath continues to reverberate through affected communities.

