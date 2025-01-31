Left Menu

Indian Renaissance: A Decade of Transformation under Modi

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade is an anthology edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, featuring essays from 27 authors. It explores India's transformation during PM Modi’s tenure from 2014 to 2024, discussing political, economic, and social changes. The book launch included prominent figures like Amit Shah and involved discussions on India's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:12 IST
The anthology 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade,' edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, dissects India's transformational journey during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership from 2014 to 2024. The book gathers insights from 27 esteemed contributors, examining India's significant political, economic, and cultural changes.

During the launch, key political figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the book's importance in documenting India's rise. Amit Shah praised Modi's stable leadership for reshaping India's global image, securing economic growth, and establishing political stability—a narrative highlighted as transformative for the nation.

Dr. Pandit's anthology not only reflects on India's progress but also offers analytical perspectives on Modi's reforms and foreign relations. Its contributors, including Tony Abbott and other global figures, provide a comprehensive guide to how India's development has unfolded and what the future might hold as the nation emerges as a global economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

