Youth Leadership: NCC Cadets Propel J&K's Future

In a call to action, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has highlighted the pivotal role of young people in driving the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir. He has urged the local youth, particularly those in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), to commit to nation-building activities with enthusiasm and responsibility.

After engaging with NCC cadets who attended the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi, Sinha outlined five key resolutions for the youth, emphasizing rapid development, quality of life improvements, social unity, and fostering constructive societal change through NCC values. He also stressed the importance of inclusive participation in these developmental efforts.

This year, 127 cadets from the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh NCC Directorate were part of the Republic Day celebrations, with multiple cadets earning distinctions. Sinha commended their contributions, underscoring the NCC's essential role in shaping the next generation of leaders for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)