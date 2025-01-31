Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Northeast Delhi Riots Film Ahead of Release

The film about the 2020 northeast Delhi riots will be released only after the Central Board of Film Certification's approval. The Delhi High Court heard multiple petitions seeking to halt its release, arguing it presents a biased view potentially affecting ongoing legal cases related to the riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The film depicting the 2020 northeast Delhi riots has sparked legal controversy, with its release pending certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Petitioners, including activist Sharjeel Imam, argue the film portrays a biased narrative that could impact ongoing legal proceedings tied to the riots.

Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court heard cases involving the film's producers, the CBFC, and various petitioners, including Imam, whose image is used in the film's trailer. The court has yet to decide on petitions seeking to delay the release until certain legal matters conclude.

The filmmakers insist the movie is fictional, inspired by true events, but have agreed to modify disclaimers after feedback. The release, originally set before the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, awaits CBFC's certification, while debates continue over its potential influence on public perception and pending trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

