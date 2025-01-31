Left Menu

Enhanced Pilgrim Experience at Vaishno Devi: New Helicopter Quota Announced

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board introduces a dedicated helicopter quota for senior citizens and specially-abled pilgrims, alongside enhanced infrastructure and services, ensuring improved pilgrimage experience at the famous shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at enhancing the experience for pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced the introduction of a dedicated helicopter quota for senior citizens and specially-abled visitors to the revered shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

SMVDSB's Chief Executive Officer, Anshul Garg, revealed that this new facility, available from Saturday through the board's website, is part of broader initiatives to improve services. The board also announced a permanent free tea service at the Katra Railway Station to warmly welcome pilgrims.

The infrastructure upgrades include enhancements to the traditional Banganga track and new culinary offerings at langars. With increasing footfall, the board remains committed to fostering an inclusive pilgrimage experience with modern infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

