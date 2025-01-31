Enhanced Pilgrim Experience at Vaishno Devi: New Helicopter Quota Announced

In a move aimed at enhancing the experience for pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced the introduction of a dedicated helicopter quota for senior citizens and specially-abled visitors to the revered shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

SMVDSB's Chief Executive Officer, Anshul Garg, revealed that this new facility, available from Saturday through the board's website, is part of broader initiatives to improve services. The board also announced a permanent free tea service at the Katra Railway Station to warmly welcome pilgrims.

The infrastructure upgrades include enhancements to the traditional Banganga track and new culinary offerings at langars. With increasing footfall, the board remains committed to fostering an inclusive pilgrimage experience with modern infrastructure.

