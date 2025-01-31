Left Menu

Outrage Over Vandalism of Chittu Pandey's Statue in Ballia

A case has been registered against unknown individuals for vandalizing the statue of freedom fighter Chittu Pandey in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The statue, damaged three days ago, has incited anger among locals, who have demanded action from authorities. The statue was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi nearly 40 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:52 IST
The statue of renowned freedom fighter Chittu Pandey in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has been the target of vandalism. Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals responsible for the damage, which occurred three days ago.

Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar confirmed that a part of the statue was broken by unknown culprits. Investigations are underway, as the act has stirred public outrage.

The Chittu Pandey Memorial Committee and local residents expressed their discontent and urged District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar to take action. The statue, honored by Indira Gandhi four decades ago, is considered a significant local landmark.

