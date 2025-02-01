Left Menu

Ayodhya Sees Unprecedented Surge in Devotees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya following an unexpected influx of devotees. Many pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are visiting Ayodhya for 'darshan.' The chief minister ensured measures were in place for crowd management and improved facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the skies on Friday to survey Ayodhya amid a significant influx of devotees. The city's popularity has surged, with large numbers arriving to pay respects to Shri Ram Lalla.

Pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are flocking to Ayodhya, contributing to the city's swelling crowds. The chief minister assessed the situation and provided directives to manage the crowds, ensure smooth traffic, and upgrade facilities.

Under Adityanath's leadership, administrative teams are on alert, striving to offer devotees a seamless darshan experience.

