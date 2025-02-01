Ayodhya Sees Unprecedented Surge in Devotees
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya following an unexpected influx of devotees. Many pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are visiting Ayodhya for 'darshan.' The chief minister ensured measures were in place for crowd management and improved facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the skies on Friday to survey Ayodhya amid a significant influx of devotees. The city's popularity has surged, with large numbers arriving to pay respects to Shri Ram Lalla.
Pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are flocking to Ayodhya, contributing to the city's swelling crowds. The chief minister assessed the situation and provided directives to manage the crowds, ensure smooth traffic, and upgrade facilities.
Under Adityanath's leadership, administrative teams are on alert, striving to offer devotees a seamless darshan experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2023: A Celebration of India's Universal Soul
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ensures Seamless Experience for Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Adityanath's Command: Elevating Varanasi's Maha Kumbh Experience
Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Surveillance: A Game Changer in Crowd Management
BJP's Ravi Kishan and VHP Slam Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Comments