Alliance Literary Festival 4.0: Celebrating The Asian Century

Alliance University's fourth Alliance Literary Festival (ALF 4.0) spotlights Asia's global influence in literature, culture, and politics from February 13-15, 2025, in Bangalore. Hosting over 120 international speakers, the event will explore Asia's cultural legacy and its ascension as a global powerhouse through sessions and performances.

Updated: 03-02-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:47 IST
Alliance University is gearing up to host the fourth edition of its renowned Alliance Literary Festival (ALF 4.0). Scheduled from February 13 to 15, 2025, the event promises to celebrate the theme 'The Asian Century.' It aims to highlight Asia's significant impact on global culture and politics.

This year's festival will feature over 120 speakers from more than 25 countries, including acclaimed personalities like Javed Akhtar, Asako Yuzuki, and Anil Kumble. It will explore Asia's legacy as a cultural and intellectual hub, shining a spotlight on regional literature, translation, and traditional dance performances such as Chhau.

ALF 4.0 will also delve into contemporary issues like economic development and environmental challenges. The festival combines in-person and digital experiences, further solidifying Bangalore's status as India's cultural and intellectual epicenter.

