Alicia Keys Honored with Dr Dre Global Impact Award at Grammys 2025

Renowned American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was awarded the esteemed Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, Sunday (early Monday morning in India). This accolade honors her profound influence in both music and philanthropy, as reported by People magazine.

Presented by the iconic Queen Latifah, who praised Keys' 'extraordinary impact,' a tribute video showcased the singer's remarkable achievements, including her fundraising efforts for children's charities. Latifah expressed, 'The Recording Academy is proud to honor a visionary, a trailblazer, and a global inspiration.'

Keys, joined on stage by her 10-year-old son Genesis, delivered a moving acceptance speech. She focused on empowering women and highlighted the importance of diverse voices. 'This is for all the ladies that know the magic they bring to the room,' she declared, continuing with a powerful message on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Emphasizing the significance of embracing diverse voices, Keys stated, 'DEI is not a threat, it's a gift, and the more voices, the more powerful the sound.' She concluded her speech by celebrating the uniqueness and power represented in the room.

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award, initiated in 2023, acknowledges individuals whose influence transcends their music, shaping cultural and social landscapes. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, streamed live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with earlier coverage available on YouTube and Disney Plus Hotstar for Indian audiences.

