Left Menu

Alicia Keys Honored with Dr Dre Global Impact Award at Grammys 2025

Alicia Keys received the Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her significant contributions to music and philanthropy. Celebrated by Queen Latifah and alongside her son, Keys delivered a powerful speech on empowering women and the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:32 IST
Alicia Keys Honored with Dr Dre Global Impact Award at Grammys 2025
Alicia Keys (Photo/Instagram/@recordacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was awarded the esteemed Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, Sunday (early Monday morning in India). This accolade honors her profound influence in both music and philanthropy, as reported by People magazine.

Presented by the iconic Queen Latifah, who praised Keys' 'extraordinary impact,' a tribute video showcased the singer's remarkable achievements, including her fundraising efforts for children's charities. Latifah expressed, 'The Recording Academy is proud to honor a visionary, a trailblazer, and a global inspiration.'

Keys, joined on stage by her 10-year-old son Genesis, delivered a moving acceptance speech. She focused on empowering women and highlighted the importance of diverse voices. 'This is for all the ladies that know the magic they bring to the room,' she declared, continuing with a powerful message on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Emphasizing the significance of embracing diverse voices, Keys stated, 'DEI is not a threat, it's a gift, and the more voices, the more powerful the sound.' She concluded her speech by celebrating the uniqueness and power represented in the room.

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award, initiated in 2023, acknowledges individuals whose influence transcends their music, shaping cultural and social landscapes. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, streamed live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with earlier coverage available on YouTube and Disney Plus Hotstar for Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025