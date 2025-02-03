Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival: Empowering Communities Through Collaboration

Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University is set to host the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival (SIIF) on February 21-22, 2025. Emphasizing community empowerment through innovation, the festival takes inspiration from the collaborative nature of bees.

Supported by the Department of Science & Technology and other prestigious organizations, the festival will merge signature events like Maker Mela and Nazariya, offering a platform for entrepreneurship and impactful innovation. The event will feature prominent speakers such as Shantanu Deshpande from Bombay Shaving Company and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

Highlighting sustainability and creativity, the festival will include hackathons, workshops, and mentorship sessions focused on tackling Mumbai's water crisis and other societal challenges. Key activities encompass diverse areas like sustainable fashion, design, and immersive experiences aiming to drive transformative impact in society.

