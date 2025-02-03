Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival: Empowering Communities Through Collaboration
The Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival 2025 will be held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, focusing on empowering communities through innovation and collaboration. The event includes keynotes, workshops, and hackathons addressing sustainability and creativity, aiming to foster a culture of entrepreneurial innovation.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University is set to host the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival (SIIF) on February 21-22, 2025. Emphasizing community empowerment through innovation, the festival takes inspiration from the collaborative nature of bees.
Supported by the Department of Science & Technology and other prestigious organizations, the festival will merge signature events like Maker Mela and Nazariya, offering a platform for entrepreneurship and impactful innovation. The event will feature prominent speakers such as Shantanu Deshpande from Bombay Shaving Company and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.
Highlighting sustainability and creativity, the festival will include hackathons, workshops, and mentorship sessions focused on tackling Mumbai's water crisis and other societal challenges. Key activities encompass diverse areas like sustainable fashion, design, and immersive experiences aiming to drive transformative impact in society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
30-year-old man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan arrested, had entered actor's home with intent of theft: Mumbai police.
Travancore Devaswom Board to Harness Solar Power with CIAL Collaboration
Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case produced in Mumbai court by police for remand.
Eritrea and Kenya Dominate Tata Mumbai Marathon