Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival: Empowering Communities Through Collaboration

The Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival 2025 will be held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, focusing on empowering communities through innovation and collaboration. The event includes keynotes, workshops, and hackathons addressing sustainability and creativity, aiming to foster a culture of entrepreneurial innovation.

Updated: 03-02-2025 15:19 IST
Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University is set to host the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival (SIIF) on February 21-22, 2025. Emphasizing community empowerment through innovation, the festival takes inspiration from the collaborative nature of bees.

Supported by the Department of Science & Technology and other prestigious organizations, the festival will merge signature events like Maker Mela and Nazariya, offering a platform for entrepreneurship and impactful innovation. The event will feature prominent speakers such as Shantanu Deshpande from Bombay Shaving Company and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

Highlighting sustainability and creativity, the festival will include hackathons, workshops, and mentorship sessions focused on tackling Mumbai's water crisis and other societal challenges. Key activities encompass diverse areas like sustainable fashion, design, and immersive experiences aiming to drive transformative impact in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

