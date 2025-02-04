Magnus Carlsen Demands Resignation of FIDE President Over Chess Tour Dispute
Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has called for FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich to resign due to coercive tactics and unfulfilled promises. The disagreement stems from the collapsed talks between FIDE and the Freestyle Tour, co-founded by Carlsen, over the use of the 'world championship' title.
- Country:
- India
Renowned chess champion Magnus Carlsen has demanded the resignation of International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich. This follows a breakdown in negotiations between FIDE and the Freestyle Tour, co-established by Carlsen, concerning the use of the title 'world championship'.
Carlsen, reacting to a FIDE announcement, accused Dvorkovich of coercing players and breaking promises in his efforts to resolve the dispute. FIDE had suggested that players wishing to join the Freestyle Tour would need to sign a waiver to maintain eligibility for the official World Championship cycle.
The Freestyle Tour postponed awarding the 'World Champion' title, ensuring players weren't pressured into signing the controversial waiver. Meanwhile, FIDE insisted that the waiver only granted players a one-time exception to their existing obligations without adding further demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Young Guns Shine at 87th Tata Steel Chess Tournament
Delhi Housing Dispute: BJP Accuses AAP of Derailing Flats for Sanitation Workers
Jirga System Advocated for Kurram Dispute Resolution by JUI-F Chief
Supreme Court Halts Trial in Army Officer's Disputed Rape Case
Stormont Brake Dispute Fuels Unionist Tensions