Magnus Carlsen Demands Resignation of FIDE President Over Chess Tour Dispute

Renowned chess champion Magnus Carlsen has demanded the resignation of International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich. This follows a breakdown in negotiations between FIDE and the Freestyle Tour, co-established by Carlsen, concerning the use of the title 'world championship'.

Carlsen, reacting to a FIDE announcement, accused Dvorkovich of coercing players and breaking promises in his efforts to resolve the dispute. FIDE had suggested that players wishing to join the Freestyle Tour would need to sign a waiver to maintain eligibility for the official World Championship cycle.

The Freestyle Tour postponed awarding the 'World Champion' title, ensuring players weren't pressured into signing the controversial waiver. Meanwhile, FIDE insisted that the waiver only granted players a one-time exception to their existing obligations without adding further demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)