Odisha's Tourism Roadshow Shines in Hyderabad

The Odisha government organized a roadshow in Hyderabad to promote its diverse tourism attractions. With over 40 travel operators and 20 tourism investors in attendance, the event highlighted investment opportunities in Odisha's tourism sector, focusing on cultural heritage, wellness tourism, and robust infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha government held a successful roadshow in Hyderabad on Tuesday, emphasizing the state's diverse tourism attractions, which include cultural monuments, wildlife, and wellness experiences.

In collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the event attracted over 40 travel operators and 20 tourism investors for B2B interactions, showcasing Odisha's investment potentials.

The focus was on strategic investments and infrastructure development to support and grow one of India's most promising tourism markets, according to Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

