Dr Jitendra Singh encourages NISER graduates to lead innovation

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh has called on young scientists to carry forward India's scientific legacy and contribute to the country's long-term goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Net Zero, saying the nation's nuclear programme has entered a new phase of growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing the 15th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar, the Minister said graduating from an institution under the Department of Atomic Energy represents much more than receiving an academic degree. He described the occasion as the passing of responsibility from one generation of scientists to the next, with graduates expected to uphold India's tradition of scientific excellence, innovation and national service.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior scientists, faculty members and students, where degrees were awarded to 260 graduates across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Nuclear programme and scientific reforms gather momentum

Dr. Jitendra Singh paid tribute to Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the architect of India's nuclear programme, saying his vision of using nuclear science for peaceful purposes continues to guide the country's scientific progress. He added that recent reforms have expanded opportunities in the nuclear sector, strengthened indigenous capabilities and increased participation in strategic technologies.

Highlighting recent achievements, the Minister said India has entered the second stage of its nuclear programme with the development of the country's first Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor, describing it as an important milestone for long-term energy security and scientific self-reliance.

He also pointed to India's growing nuclear power capacity, which currently stands at 8,780 MW, with a target of expanding to 22,380 MW by 2032. According to the Minister, this expansion will support the country's energy security while increasing the share of clean and sustainable power generation.

Young researchers urged to embrace new opportunities

The Minister said India is witnessing one of the most promising periods for science and technology, with expanding opportunities in research, innovation and frontier technologies. Referring to the Union Budget, he noted that the government has announced four Rare Earth Corridors, including one in Odisha, to strengthen India's strategic mineral ecosystem and support emerging technologies.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the role of the National Education Policy 2020 in promoting interdisciplinary and aptitude-based learning, saying today's students have greater flexibility to pursue scientific fields that match their interests and abilities. He praised NISER for embracing this approach through its emphasis on research, innovation and interdisciplinary education.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Minister said they are leaving the institute with more than academic qualifications. He encouraged them to use their knowledge, curiosity and commitment to develop solutions for global challenges while strengthening India's scientific capabilities and contributing to the country's vision of becoming an innovative, self-reliant and developed nation.