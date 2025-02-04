Left Menu

Chaman Arora's Literary Legacy Honored with Sahitya Akademi Award

Late Chaman Arora has been posthumously awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in Dogri for his book 'Ik Hor Ashwthama'. Announced by the Ministry of Culture, the book was unanimously selected by a three-member jury. The award will be presented to his family on March 8 in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the government announced that late Chaman Arora has been posthumously honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in the Dogri language category for his book 'Ik Hor Ashwthama'.

The Ministry of Culture issued a statement confirming the selection of the book based on the unanimous recommendation of a three-member jury, adhering to the established rules and procedures.

President of the Sahitya Akademi, Madhav Kaushik, has approved the decision. The award includes a casket with an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, to be presented to Arora's family during a special event on March 8 in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

