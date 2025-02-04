Chaman Arora's Literary Legacy Honored with Sahitya Akademi Award

On Tuesday, the government announced that late Chaman Arora has been posthumously honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 in the Dogri language category for his book 'Ik Hor Ashwthama'.

The Ministry of Culture issued a statement confirming the selection of the book based on the unanimous recommendation of a three-member jury, adhering to the established rules and procedures.

President of the Sahitya Akademi, Madhav Kaushik, has approved the decision. The award includes a casket with an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, to be presented to Arora's family during a special event on March 8 in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)