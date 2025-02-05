Tensions Rise as Kirtan of Namdev Shastri Cancelled Amid Controversy

The kirtan event, featuring Namdev Shastri, a revered spiritual leader of the Vanjari community, set to take place in Dehu, Maharashtra, has been called off following protests from Maratha associations and warnings from local law enforcement.

Shastri recently expressed his backing for state minister Dhananjay Munde, who is currently embroiled in controversy following the murder of a Maratha community sarpanch in Beed. This incident has heightened tensions between the Vanjari and Maratha communities, leading to the event's cancellation.

The event's suspension comes after the Maratha community submitted a formal request to cancel the gathering, fearing potential violence and disturbances. In light of these developments, temple authorities and police advised against proceeding with the event, citing potential risks to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)