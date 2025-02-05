Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Kirtan of Namdev Shastri Cancelled Amid Controversy

The kirtan event of Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader in the Vanjari community in Maharashtra, was cancelled due to opposition from Maratha groups and police warnings. The controversy stems from Shastri's support of minister Dhananjay Munde, linked to a murder in the Maratha community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 08:53 IST
Tensions Rise as Kirtan of Namdev Shastri Cancelled Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The kirtan event, featuring Namdev Shastri, a revered spiritual leader of the Vanjari community, set to take place in Dehu, Maharashtra, has been called off following protests from Maratha associations and warnings from local law enforcement.

Shastri recently expressed his backing for state minister Dhananjay Munde, who is currently embroiled in controversy following the murder of a Maratha community sarpanch in Beed. This incident has heightened tensions between the Vanjari and Maratha communities, leading to the event's cancellation.

The event's suspension comes after the Maratha community submitted a formal request to cancel the gathering, fearing potential violence and disturbances. In light of these developments, temple authorities and police advised against proceeding with the event, citing potential risks to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025