Rapper Subhas Nair Jailed: A Case of Racial Tensions in Singapore

Indian-origin rapper Subhas Nair began serving a six-week jail term on Wednesday for promoting racial and religious ill will through online posts in Singapore.

The 32-year-old, full name Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, unsuccessfully appealed his conviction and sentence, with the High Court upholding the lower court's decision. Justice Hoo Sheau Peng remarked that the six-week term was neither disproportionate nor excessive.

Nair faced four charges of making racially charged statements between July 2019 and March 2021, including a controversial YouTube video with his sister, Preeti Nair, that featured racist lyrics. Despite a previous conditional warning, Nair continued posting racial comments, leading to his current sentencing.

