Rapper Subhas Nair Jailed: A Case of Racial Tensions in Singapore

Indian-origin rapper Subhas Nair started his six-week jail term for attempting to promote racial and religious ill will through online posts in Singapore. His appeals against conviction and sentence were dismissed by the High Court. Nair was found guilty of charges related to racially charged statements made between 2019 and 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:06 IST
  • Singapore

Indian-origin rapper Subhas Nair began serving a six-week jail term on Wednesday for promoting racial and religious ill will through online posts in Singapore.

The 32-year-old, full name Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, unsuccessfully appealed his conviction and sentence, with the High Court upholding the lower court's decision. Justice Hoo Sheau Peng remarked that the six-week term was neither disproportionate nor excessive.

Nair faced four charges of making racially charged statements between July 2019 and March 2021, including a controversial YouTube video with his sister, Preeti Nair, that featured racist lyrics. Despite a previous conditional warning, Nair continued posting racial comments, leading to his current sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

