Tradition and Tension: The National Prayer Breakfast's Political Stage

President Donald Trump will attend the National Prayer Breakfast, continuing a 70-year bipartisan tradition. The event recently split due to concerns over the private group's oversight. Trump's past remarks at the event targeted Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney. Current honorary co-chairs are Senators Maggie Hassan and Roger Marshall.

President Donald Trump is poised to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol on Thursday, marking his participation in a long-standing Washington tradition. This 70-year-old event gathers lawmakers from both parties for an occasion of fellowship and reflection.

Trump is also slated to address a separate prayer breakfast, organized by a private group at a Washington hotel. His previous appearance at the breakfast came shortly after his acquittal in his first impeachment trial and was marked by verbal jabs at Democratic figures Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney.

In recent years, the National Prayer Breakfast has been divided into two separate events. Lawmakers have stepped away from the private religious group overseeing the larger event, citing organizational and funding concerns. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has addressed the Capitol Hill gathering, with his speeches streamed to the wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

