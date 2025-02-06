Nepal-India Drama Festival: A Cultural Bridge

The Nepal-India Ranga Mahotsav, a pivotal drama festival aimed at reinforcing cultural connections between Nepal and India, kicked off in Kathmandu this week.

The six-day event was officially opened by Nepal's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, alongside Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, at Kathmandu's Rashtriya Nachghar.

Highlighting the festival's role, Minister Pandey emphasized its potential to foster positive social changes, while Indian Ambassador Srivastava remarked on the deepening cultural ties through shared performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)