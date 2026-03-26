BJP Confident Ahead of Assam Elections as CM Sarma's Popularity Soars

In the run-up to the Assam assembly elections, BJP leader Subrata Bhattacharjee has expressed strong confidence in the party's chances of victory. Speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhattacharjee highlighted the public's approval of Sarma's governance over the last five years as a crucial factor contributing to BJP's optimistic outlook.

During an interview with ANI, Bhattacharjee stated, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on his tenure with a clear objective: to elevate Assam among the top states through diligent governance." Ahead of the upcoming elections, Bhattacharjee affirmed that Assam's electorate is notably satisfied with the BJP's leadership and projected a complete sweep of the three assembly seats in the district by the party.

Assam is poised for a fierce electoral battle as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third consecutive term while Congress endeavors to reclaim power in the 126-seat assembly. The contest is scheduled for April 9, with votes to be counted on May 4. In the 2021 elections, the BJP won a robust majority of 60 seats as part of the NDA coalition's 75-seat victory, while the Congress-led alliance managed only 16 seats, amidst a high voter turnout of 86.2 percent.