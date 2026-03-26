Aviation Overhaul: Parliament Committee Raises Alarm Over Systemic Issues

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has raised alarms about systemic challenges plaguing India's civil aviation sector. The committee has pointed out nearly 100 safety lapses reported in just one year and the tragic Ahmedabad crash, which claimed 260 lives. These incidents, the committee argues, reveal a concerning pattern that necessitates the formation of an independent High-Level Committee on Aviation Safety, tasked with conducting a detailed safety review to be submitted within six months.

In terms of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN, the committee noted that despite operationalizing 657 routes and a cumulative expenditure exceeding Rs 9,200 crore, strategic gaps persist. The lack of a structured exit strategy for routes post-Subsidy highlights the issue, compounded by over 150 uncommenced routes. The committee recommends an independent impact assessment focusing on cost viability per route and self-sustainability metrics.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is operating with a significant 48.3% vacancy in its workforce, hindering its functionality. The committee strongly advocates for a time-bound recruitment and deputation plan to fill these gaps. Additionally, with over 350 million passengers flown annually, the absence of a statutory passenger rights framework is a glaring oversight. Authorities are urged to develop a comprehensive Passenger Rights Charter under the forthcoming Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, addressing critical areas such as compensation and accountability standards.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported impressive revenue and profit figures for FY 2024-25; however, its substantial capital investments, channelled through internal sources, are not reflected in the parliamentary grants. The committee recommends enhanced transparency and parliamentary oversight of AAI's investment initiatives to ensure comprehensive accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)