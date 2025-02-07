Golden Pager Diplomacy: A Symbolic Gesture in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

In a remarkable diplomatic gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager during their recent White House meeting. The gift was a symbolic nod to a covert operation targeting Hezbollah in September 2024.

The operation, described by Trump as a 'great operation,' involved massive explosions targeting Hezbollah members through their communication devices, ultimately resulting in substantial losses and drawing international attention to Israel's technical acumen.

Netanyahu's gift signified a turning point in Israel's security strategy, with the Prime Minister's Office lauding the nation's technological prowess and resolve against its adversaries. The reciprocal exchange included a signed photo from Trump, expressing mutual respect and alliance.

