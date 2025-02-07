Golden Pager Diplomacy: A Symbolic Gesture in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted a golden pager to US President Donald Trump, symbolizing a significant operation against Hezbollah. The September 2024 attacks led by Israel were marked by technological precision, causing numerous casualties. This act represented Israel's tactical prowess in its ongoing battle against Hezbollah.
In a remarkable diplomatic gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager during their recent White House meeting. The gift was a symbolic nod to a covert operation targeting Hezbollah in September 2024.
The operation, described by Trump as a 'great operation,' involved massive explosions targeting Hezbollah members through their communication devices, ultimately resulting in substantial losses and drawing international attention to Israel's technical acumen.
Netanyahu's gift signified a turning point in Israel's security strategy, with the Prime Minister's Office lauding the nation's technological prowess and resolve against its adversaries. The reciprocal exchange included a signed photo from Trump, expressing mutual respect and alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
