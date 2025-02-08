Tony Roberts: Broadway's Charming Pillar and Silver Screen Sidekick

Tony Roberts, a renowned theatre performer and actor often seen alongside Woody Allen, has died at the age of 85. Roberts, a versatile actor, was well-loved for his roles in both plays and musicals, as well as his memorable appearances in several popular Woody Allen movies.

Roberts had a notable stage presence, debuting in Broadway musicals such as 'How Now, Dow Jones,' 'Sugar,' and 'Victor/Victoria,' co-starring with Julie Andrews. He also featured in the film adaptations of these plays and was a significant figure in the theatre world.

His career also included TV appearances and collaborations with Allen on films like 'Annie Hall' and 'Hannah and Her Sisters.' Roberts was admired for his ability to enhance Allen's characters, adding depth to their performances. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Burley.

(With inputs from agencies.)