Tony Roberts: Broadway's Charming Pillar and Silver Screen Sidekick
Tony Roberts, a celebrated actor known for his work in Broadway musicals and Woody Allen films, has passed away at 85. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Roberts was acclaimed for his charm both on stage and screen. He appeared in hits like 'Victor/Victoria,' 'Annie Hall,' and more.
Tony Roberts, a renowned theatre performer and actor often seen alongside Woody Allen, has died at the age of 85. Roberts, a versatile actor, was well-loved for his roles in both plays and musicals, as well as his memorable appearances in several popular Woody Allen movies.
Roberts had a notable stage presence, debuting in Broadway musicals such as 'How Now, Dow Jones,' 'Sugar,' and 'Victor/Victoria,' co-starring with Julie Andrews. He also featured in the film adaptations of these plays and was a significant figure in the theatre world.
His career also included TV appearances and collaborations with Allen on films like 'Annie Hall' and 'Hannah and Her Sisters.' Roberts was admired for his ability to enhance Allen's characters, adding depth to their performances. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Burley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tony Roberts
- Broadway
- Woody Allen
- musicals
- movies
- actor
- theatre
- Annie Hall
- Victor/Victoria
- New York
ALSO READ
Police custody of Bangladeshi man held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan extended till January 29 by Mumbai court.
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Kannada Actors Amid Controversy
Kiccha Sudeep Turns Down State Best Actor Award
Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: Nagaland's Mobile Operation Theatre
Punjab's Theatre Clean-Up: Lifetime Ban to Combat Vulgarity