Canelo Alvarez Targets IBF Title in Epic Saudi Showdown

Renowned Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez prepares to challenge Cuban contender William Scull for the IBF super middleweight title this May, according to an announcement by Arab promoter Turki Alalshikh. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to unfold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alalshikh, a significant figure in Saudi Arabia's entertainment sector, revealed on social media that the fight will position Alvarez for potential undisputed status once more. With an impressive career record of 62 victories, Alvarez currently holds multiple titles including the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts.

Scull, possessing an undefeated streak of 23 wins, is determined to defend his IBF title. The winner will secure all four super middleweight championships. Following this matchup, Alvarez plans to face Terence Crawford in September as part of his ongoing contract with Riyadh Season.

