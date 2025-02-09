Left Menu

Clydesdales Gallop Back: Budweiser's Safe Bet on American Nostalgia

Anheuser-Busch InBev is reviving its classic Clydesdales for a Super Bowl ad celebrating American grit. After a controversial Bud Light promotion, Budweiser opts for nostalgia and safety. The ad trend for Super Bowl LIX is humor and warmth, with AI companies making their ad debuts in the commercials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:32 IST
Anheuser-Busch InBev is banking on nostalgia by reintroducing its famed Clydesdales in a new Super Bowl ad that celebrates the indomitable American spirit. Following a previous controversial Bud Light campaign, the company is taking a safer route this year, says Charles R. Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova. The move represents a trend toward familiar and heartwarming themes in Super Bowl ads this year.

This year's Super Bowl LIX, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, is seeing advertisers focus on humor and notable celebrity appearances in their commercials. With a cultural shift towards entertaining and light-hearted advertising, brands like Budweiser aim to resonate with audiences by tapping into a shared sense of nostalgia and enjoyment.

Tech giants like OpenAI and Perplexity are making their Super Bowl debuts to leverage the event's massive viewership. As AI companies use the platform to address consumer apprehensions about evolving technology, the blend of creative storytelling and technology influence is anticipated to make a significant mark during this high-stakes advertising event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

