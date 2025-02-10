Tata Group Unveils Major Investment in Mumbai's Hospitality Sector

The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company has announced a substantial Rs 2,500 crore investment to develop a new 330-room luxury hotel in Mumbai, dubbed Taj Bandstand.

Construction is scheduled to commence this year, with Managing Director and Chief Executive Puneet Chhatwal confirming that the project will span over three years. Direct employment for 1,000 people is expected, with an estimated 7,000 jobs in total created, including indirect employment such as cab drivers.

The Taj Bandstand will be built on a two-acre plot that once housed the Sea Rock Hotel, a site affected by the 1993 serial blasts. The land was acquired by IHCL for Rs 680 crore and has been cleared for construction. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

