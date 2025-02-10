Left Menu

Tata Group Unveils Major Investment in Mumbai's Hospitality Sector

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company will invest Rs 2,500 crore in building a new 330-room hotel, Taj Bandstand, in Mumbai. The project, set to begin this year, will take over three years to complete and create significant employment opportunities. The property is on the historic Sea Rock Hotel site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company has announced a substantial Rs 2,500 crore investment to develop a new 330-room luxury hotel in Mumbai, dubbed Taj Bandstand.

Construction is scheduled to commence this year, with Managing Director and Chief Executive Puneet Chhatwal confirming that the project will span over three years. Direct employment for 1,000 people is expected, with an estimated 7,000 jobs in total created, including indirect employment such as cab drivers.

The Taj Bandstand will be built on a two-acre plot that once housed the Sea Rock Hotel, a site affected by the 1993 serial blasts. The land was acquired by IHCL for Rs 680 crore and has been cleared for construction. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

