Manipal Marathon 2025: Championing Inclusivity and Innovation

The Manipal Marathon 2025 has concluded with over 20,000 runners taking part in this celebrated event. Organized by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), it showcased a strong commitment to health, fitness, inclusivity, and community engagement.

This year's theme, 'Innovation in Motion: Embracing Technology for Health & Fitness,' debuted the 'Manipal Global Virtual 5K Run,' allowing 7,000 runners from around the world to participate remotely. The marathon brought together over 300 visually impaired and more than 200 physically disabled participants.

Major sponsors including ICICI Bank, SBI, UNEXT, and BOBCARD, supported the event, emphasizing the significance of technological innovation in promoting global fitness. Distinguished Turkish athletes, university officials, and local dignitaries, including Shri Shashi Kumar Nayak and Dr. H S Ballal, were in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)