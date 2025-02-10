Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Showdown & Cultural Highlights

This article covers recent entertainment news highlights including Ed Sheeran's halted street performance in Bengaluru, Salman Rushdie facing his attacker in court, and Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance. Each story offers a glimpse into dynamic moments within the global entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST

An unexpected end met British singer Ed Sheeran's street performance in India's Bengaluru, as police intervened during an impromptu gig, disappointing his eager audience. Clad casually, Sheeran was preparing for his more formal concert scheduled for the evening but had to clarify the incident to fans.

In courtroom drama, Salman Rushdie is set to confront his attacker Hadi Matar, as the attempted murder trial kicks off in Mayville, New York. Opening statements are anticipated as Rushdie, famed for his controversial book 'The Satanic Verses', readies to take the stand.

Music icon Kendrick Lamar captivated Super Bowl audiences with his hit 'Not Like Us'. His performance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans was a spectacle, introduced by Samuel L. Jackson and underscored by thematic choreography and symbolism stemming from his album 'GNX'.

