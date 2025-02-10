Tourism Ministry's Stance on Buxar Inclusion in PRASHAD Scheme

The Ministry of Tourism has clarified in Parliament that no proposals are currently under review for the inclusion of Buxar, Bihar in the PRASHAD scheme. According to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the program provides financial support for developing tourism infrastructure at significant pilgrimage and heritage sites.

Shekhawat noted that the government has approved 47 projects across 27 states and Union Territories with an estimated budget of Rs 1594.40 crore. In Bihar, two projects have been sanctioned under the scheme: developments at Patna Sahib and Vishnupad temple. Furthermore, Simariya Ghat in Begusarai and Aami Mandir in Saran are identified for future development within the PRASHAD framework.

Despite Buxar's exclusion from the current scope, the Ministry remains committed to promoting various destinations, including Buxar, through diverse promotional activities and platforms. Shekhawat emphasized that the submission of proposals from state or UT administrations remains an ongoing process, evaluated based on compliance with prescribed guidelines and funding availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)