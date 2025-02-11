U.S. Woman Sues Tristan and Andrew Tate Over Alleged Coercion Into Sex Work

A legal battle has erupted as a woman known only as Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit in Florida against controversial internet figures Tristan and Andrew Tate. The complaint accuses the brothers of attempting to coerce her into sex work after luring her to Romania, then defaming her following her testimony to Romanian authorities.

This suit, the first of its kind in the United States against the Tates, adds to a series of legal challenges they face in Romania and Britain. Allegations against the brothers include forming an organized crime group, human trafficking, and other serious charges, which they deny.

Despite the brothers' ongoing legal disputes, their representative, Joseph D. McBride, maintains there is no evidence of human trafficking, asserting that time will reveal the truth. Meanwhile, the Romanian court system continues to process the case, with recent developments including a change from house arrest to a lighter restriction for Andrew Tate.

