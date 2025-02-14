Decoding 'Odia Asmita': The Cultural Pride of Odisha

The debate over the definition of 'Odia Asmita' has stirred political discussions in Odisha. The term was recently highlighted in the state Assembly when opposition BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo questioned its precise meaning.

Previously employed by the BJP during election campaigns, 'Odia Asmita' signifies a deep cultural significance that contributed to their political victory. Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj referenced the official Odia dictionary, explaining it as self-awareness and an understanding of one's unique existence.

However, Sahoo expressed dissatisfaction with this explanation, desiring a deeper exploration into the term's cultural implications. The minister emphasized that 'Asmita' is ingrained in Odisha's art and culture, cautioning against its politicization and urging broader cultural appreciation.

