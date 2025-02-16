Pioneering Desalination in Odisha: A Milestone for Coastal Water Supply

In a groundbreaking initiative, two coastal villages in Odisha's Ganjam district are set to receive desalinated seawater for their daily needs. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing water scarcity in the region, an official announced on Sunday.

The Odisha Sands Complex, part of Indian Rare Earths Limited, will spearhead this project. Situated near Chhatrapur, the facility has been equipped to supply approximately 1.5 million liters per day (MLD) of desalinated water to the villages of Matikhal and Arjeepalli. The agreement, signed with the Ganjam district administration, aims to benefit around 7,000 residents.

This initiative is supported by a substantial financial contribution from IREL, amounting to Rs 4.20 crore for pipeline infrastructure. The project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leverages technology from the Bhabha Atomic Research Center and aims to mitigate the severe water crisis exacerbated during peak summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)