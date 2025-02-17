SGPC Shake-Up: Harjinder Singh Dhami Resigns Amid Controversy

In a significant development, Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), resigned from his post on Monday, citing moral grounds. This abrupt decision follows a wave of criticism led by Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, who objected to the recent dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib.

Dhami, reaffirming his dedication to the Akal Takht, expressed regret over the SGPC's decision and stated his intent to uphold the purity and independence of the religious institution. He acknowledged the concerns raised in February by Jathedar Raghbir Singh in a Facebook post, which he described as 'highly condemnable' and 'unfortunate.'

Amidst these developments, Dhami has also requested to be relieved from his duties within the Shiromani Akali Dal's membership drive committee. The controversy centers around an inquiry into a longstanding domestic dispute involving Giani Harpreet Singh, which culminated in his removal. Dhami believes that his departure will pave the way for restoring the SGPC's credibility.

