Left Menu

Qawwali Virtuoso Sagar Bhatia Embarks on Pan-India Tour

Sagar Bhatia, renowned Qawwali artist, is set to embark on a nationwide tour across 15 cities, sharing the magic of Qawwali from March to June 2025. The journey covers key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, promising an unforgettable cultural experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:01 IST
Qawwali Virtuoso Sagar Bhatia Embarks on Pan-India Tour
Sagar Bhatia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia is poised to enchant audiences nationwide as he embarks on an ambitious 15-city tour. Spanning from March to June 2025, the tour will feature performances in major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, promising a rich cultural experience for attendees.

Expressing his excitement in a press release, Sagar Bhatia remarked, "This tour embodies a lifelong dream - to share the magic of Qawwali with audiences across India on such a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with every soul in attendance."

With a career that started at Jagrans in Delhi, Sagar has ascended the ranks to become one of India's leading musical acts. His journey gained significant momentum in 2014 when he showcased his talent in the TV competition India's Raw Star, securing a position among the top six contestants. The tour schedule will begin in Mathura on March 22, 2025, and conclude in Kolkata on June 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025