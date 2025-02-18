Qawwali Virtuoso Sagar Bhatia Embarks on Pan-India Tour

Renowned Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia is poised to enchant audiences nationwide as he embarks on an ambitious 15-city tour. Spanning from March to June 2025, the tour will feature performances in major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, promising a rich cultural experience for attendees.

Expressing his excitement in a press release, Sagar Bhatia remarked, "This tour embodies a lifelong dream - to share the magic of Qawwali with audiences across India on such a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with every soul in attendance."

With a career that started at Jagrans in Delhi, Sagar has ascended the ranks to become one of India's leading musical acts. His journey gained significant momentum in 2014 when he showcased his talent in the TV competition India's Raw Star, securing a position among the top six contestants. The tour schedule will begin in Mathura on March 22, 2025, and conclude in Kolkata on June 28, 2025.

