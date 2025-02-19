Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Challenge with Pneumonia Diagnosis

Pope Francis, suffering from bilateral pneumonia, has a respiratory infection that remains complicated, according to the Vatican. The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 and has been battling the illness for over a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:27 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is grappling with bilateral pneumonia, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday. His respiratory infection reportedly shows a complicated clinical picture.

The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing respiratory issues for more than a week.

Doctors are closely monitoring the pontiff as he continues to receive medical care amidst concerns for his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

