Exploring the Depths: ASI's Groundbreaking Underwater Archaeological Expedition in Dwarka

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on a pioneering mission to explore underwater sites off the coast of Dwarka, Gujarat. This initiative, involving a diverse team led by Professor Alok Tripathi, marks a renewed focus on India's submerged cultural treasures.

Official reports indicate this exploration is the first significant project undertaken by the recently rejuvenated Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW). The mission aims to uncover and preserve archaeological artifacts that lie beneath the sea.

In a groundbreaking development for ASI, the team features multiple women archaeologists who are taking active roles in the underwater explorations. This operation is seen as a progressive step in both archaeological pursuits and gender inclusivity within the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)