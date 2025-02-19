Mystery Stickers Baffle Munich Authorities: Unauthorized QR Codes on Gravestones

A peculiar puzzle has emerged in Munich: more than 1,000 stickers have mysteriously appeared on gravestones and wooden crosses across three city cemeteries. Police are left baffled, as these stickers show no signs of origin or intent.

The stickers, measuring 5x3.5 centimeters, display a QR code that, when scanned, reveals the name and location of the individual buried there, but nothing further. This enigma has prompted a probe by authorities, who are yet to uncover a pattern behind the placements.

Police spokesperson Christian Drexler said no clear motif has been identified, with the labels emerging on both ancient tombstones and newer wooden crosses. Occurrences have been reported at Waldfriedhof, Sendlinger Friedhof, and Friedhof Solln cemeteries. Authorities are asking witnesses to contact cemetery administration as they investigate potential damage caused by the removals.

(With inputs from agencies.)