Giorgia Meloni Visits Pope Francis: A Display of Humor and Health

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital, observing that he is alert and in good spirits despite battling pneumonia. Her visit highlighted the pope's enduring sense of humor, making her the first known outsider to see him since his hospital admission.

Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital on Wednesday, reporting that the pontiff is 'alert and responsive' despite suffering from pneumonia.

According to a statement from her office, Meloni noted, 'We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humour.'

Meloni's visit marked the first confirmed occasion of any outside visitor meeting the pope, apart from his secretaries and medical team, since he was hospitalized last Friday.

