Innovative Viewing Deck to Transform Hassan Valley

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has ordered officials to accelerate the development of the 'Viewing Deck' in Hassan Valley. During a review meeting, Agnihotri emphasized the need for prompt action on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), valued at Rs 18 crore.

The groundbreaking project, set to feature a 600 sqm Glass Viewing Deck suspended by nine ropes from the hillside, will accommodate 700 to 800 visitors. Due to its location in a declared Wildlife Sanctuary, forest land diversion is required, necessitating adherence to the Forest Rights Act.

Agnihotri directed that the DPR be finalized within ten days and submitted for administrative approval and funding. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh hailed it as an iconic attraction, set to boost tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)