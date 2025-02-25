Gucci's Fashion Evolution: A Journey of Redesign and Anticipation

Gucci unveiled its latest collection for the fall-winter show with a flamboyant display of furry coats, pencil skirts, and slip dresses. The Italian luxury label, a flagship under Kering, showcased these designs under the stewardship of its design studio as it waits for its next creative director.

Modeling the collection, individuals walked across a vast area styled with a dark green carpet and velvet drapes. Adding to the spectacle, a live orchestra conducted by Justin Hurwitz accompanied the models' stride along the runway shaped in the iconic interlocking G logo, while they donned variously hued bags and hefty horsebit necklaces.

Kering, in its efforts to rejuvenate Gucci, announced designer Sabato de Sarno's sudden departure after a brief tenure. De Sarno's approach centered on classic and minimalist styles, prominently featuring glossy red hues. Despite the transition, Gucci's leadership remains committed to the brand's integrity while industry experts project a revival for the renowned label next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)