Boosting Tourism Infrastructure in Rakchham: A Rs 5 Crore Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to invest Rs 5 crore to upgrade tourism facilities in Rakchham village, located in the scenic Sangla Valley. The project aims to enhance infrastructure, including pathways and public amenities, while promoting adventure tourism, according to HPTDC Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:58 IST
The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a significant investment of Rs 5 crore to improve tourism facilities in the picturesque Rakchham village, nestled in Sangla Valley, Kinnaur district. This initiative was highlighted by Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

Located between Sangla and the border village of Chitkul, Rakchham attracts numerous tourists who seek to enjoy the natural beauty of the region. To bolster tourism infrastructure, the plan includes repairing existing paths in Rakchham, Batsari, and Kharogla, and constructing essential public amenities such as toilets and huts.

The project also proposes developing a trolley-based trail from Sangla via Debar Kanda to Sangla Kanda, while promoting adventure tourism. Bali emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing tourism in Himachal Pradesh, with several projects set to be launched across the state in the future.

