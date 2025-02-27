Pioneering Samba: Transgender Women to Shine at Rio Carnival

A troupe of Brazilian transgender women is gearing up to lead a pivotal segment of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival parade scheduled for March.

These women will represent the final segment of samba school Paraiso do Tuiuti, focusing on Xica Manicongo's story, who is recognized as Brazil's first transgender woman. Manicongo's tale highlights her capture from the Congo Basin and enslavement in the 16th century.

The project is championed by Bruna Benevides, president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals. She emphasized the initiative as Tuiuti's stand for transgender rights. 'Carnival signifies freedom,' Benevides stated while selecting costumes for the event.

