Odisha Mourns: Farewell to Legendary Actor Uttam Mohanty

Odisha's CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the death of legendary actor Uttam Mohanty. Mohanty, a prominent figure in Odia cinema, died at 66 in Gurugram. The state will honor him with full state rites, and tributes are flowing for his impactful contributions to Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:17 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed profound sorrow over the death of veteran actor Uttam Mohanty. In a statement to the media, Majhi said, "He was a major star in the Odia film industry and also made notable contributions to the Hindi and Bengali film industries. My connection with him goes way back. His passing is a significant loss." He announced that the state would honor Mohanty with full state honors.

The decision to bestow state honors for Mohanty's last rites highlights the deep respect and admiration held for the actor. Uttam Mohanty died at the age of 66 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a long battle with liver cirrhosis. Born in 1958 in Baripada, Odisha, the actor kickstarted his illustrious career with the Odia film 'Abhiman', and went on to become a household name through his compelling performances.

Tributes continue to pour in from different quarters, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik on social media platform X remembering him as a legend of Odia cinema whose legacy will inspire future generations. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressing his grief, remembered Mohanty for his superhit films such as 'Ramayana', 'Phulachandan', and 'Sita Pari Nanditi'. His death has left a void in the world of art that many believe will be difficult to fill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

