Left Menu

Bollywood Peace: Ranaut and Akhtar Settle Defamation Dispute

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar resolved a five-year legal battle through mediation. Ranaut withdrew defamatory statements, apologizing to Akhtar, leading both to drop their complaints. A special court disposed of the case, and the duo plans future collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:33 IST
Bollywood Peace: Ranaut and Akhtar Settle Defamation Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant mediation outcome, Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have amicably settled their long-standing defamation dispute, concluding a five-year legal saga. Ranaut, a BJP MP, issued an unconditional apology for the statements made against Akhtar, withdrawing her claims and assuring she would not repeat them.

Ranaut's apology prompted Akhtar to reciprocate by withdrawing his complaint, which stemmed from her remarks linking him to an alleged ''coterie'' in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A special court accepted their statements, officially concluding the legal proceedings with acquittals for both parties.

The unexpected resolution came after a lengthy mediation process, which both parties described as productive. Ranaut expressed respect for Akhtar, announcing he would contribute songs to her next directorial work, signaling a positive turn in their professional relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025