Bollywood Peace: Ranaut and Akhtar Settle Defamation Dispute

In a significant mediation outcome, Bollywood personalities Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have amicably settled their long-standing defamation dispute, concluding a five-year legal saga. Ranaut, a BJP MP, issued an unconditional apology for the statements made against Akhtar, withdrawing her claims and assuring she would not repeat them.

Ranaut's apology prompted Akhtar to reciprocate by withdrawing his complaint, which stemmed from her remarks linking him to an alleged ''coterie'' in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A special court accepted their statements, officially concluding the legal proceedings with acquittals for both parties.

The unexpected resolution came after a lengthy mediation process, which both parties described as productive. Ranaut expressed respect for Akhtar, announcing he would contribute songs to her next directorial work, signaling a positive turn in their professional relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)